Batman Who Laughs Arrives at XM Studios from the Dark Multiverse

The Batman Who Laughs is back once again with a brand new statue from XM Studios. The Dark Nights: Metal villains has been gaining quite a lot of popularity recently with a vast variety of new collectibles. The newest one is from XM Studios with their rendition of the Jokerized Batman and his faithful crows. This 1:4th scale statue shows off the devilish detail of the Batman Who Laughs on a tombstone of Bruce Wayne, showing the death of his past self. He is surrounded by three of his Crow Robins with another just under the surface clawing to come out. The dynamic design shows off a very well down capturing of the gothic texture with dread looking down from above. XM Studios has also included interchangeable pieces with a second head and wings. This statue shows off the gothic side of DC Comics and Batman fans who defiantly what this in their collection.

The Batman Who Laughs Statue from XM Studios will be priced around $1030. Pre-orders do not go live until October 14th and collectors will be able to find them located here. Fans who pre-order early enough can get a special display plaque for your statue. Do not miss out on some of the other beautifully sculpted and designed DC Comics statues also coming soon from XM Studios.

"Hailing from the Dark Multiverse, The Batman Who Laughs is the evil counterpart of The Dark Knight, a Joker-ized version of Batman who killed The Clown Prince of Crime in his multiverse. A deadly combination of Bruce Wayne's tactical intellect and The Joker's amorality and thirst for chaos, The Batman Who Laughs is Batman's worst nightmare, a version of himself who has abandoned his moral code and ethics, unrestrained in his madness. In this 1:4 statue, The Batman Who Laughs crouches atop the tomb of Wayne, a metaphorical representation of the Bruce Wayne that once was, the death of his past self, the rules that once bound him, now unshackled. Within his chains, he leashes his three Rabid Robins, eager to devour and feast with a simple command. Take a closer look at the base and you will see a hand emerging from the grave, its wrists adorned with spiked bracelets. Dark Robin is also never far away…"

The Batman Who Laughs Premium Collectibles statue features:

2 Head Sculpts: 1 grinning, 1 laughing

Interchangeable Wings. Collectors can choose to display Batman with wings or without

Collectible Display Plaque of the featured character

Crafted from cold-cast porcelain

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish

ES: 666

Artists:

Riccardo Federici

Alvaro Bernardes Cota Ribeiro (Sculpt)

XM Studios Design and Development Team