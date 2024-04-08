Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: KRS-One, reaction, Super7

Super7 Reveals Hip-Hop Legend KRS-ONE ReAction (BC EXCLUSIVE)

BC Exclusive figure reveal: Check out the new ReAction figure of hip-hop legend KRS-One from Super7, which is now up for order.

Super7 is dipping into the musician library again for a new ReAction figure, which is now up for preorder. They always knock their music figures out of the park, and this newest figure, KRS-One, is one of the all-time hip-hop greats. The look of the figure is inspired by the album By All Means Necessary. It comes with the standard five points of articulation that we all know and love from ReAction on a classic blister card. This figure comes with a book accessory. They are getting pretty deep into the legends of the genre now, and this was a hole that they needed to fill for sure. Check out the figure below.

Super7 KRS-One ReAction Details

"Known for his socially conscious and politically charged lyrics, KRS-One, which stands for "Knowledge Reigns Supreme Over Nearly Everyone," is recognized for his advocacy of education and activism within the hip-hop community. This articulated, 3.75" scale KRS-One ReAction Figure is inspired by the cover art from Boogie Down Productions' album By All Means Necessary and includes a book accessory. Don't be a part time sucker and miss out on adding this KRS-One ReAction Figure to your collection of hip-hop legends!"

Inspired by the cover art from Boogie Down Productions' album By All Means Necessary

Figure is 3.75" scale with five points of articulation

Includes book accessory

The perfect gift for any KRS-One fan; collect the entire assortment of hip-hop legend figures, accessories, and apparel from Super7!

What an excellent addition to the Super7 pantheon. I am not going to lie, the ReAction line is one of my favorites. I understand it is not for everyone, but even if you keep them sealed, the cardbacks are always so perfect and amazing that they look fantastic hung on the wall.

You can preorder the new KRS-One ReAction figure now.

