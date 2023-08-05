Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, lilo and stitch

Beast Kingdom Celebrate Disney's 100th with New Lilo and Stitch Figure

Beast Kingdom is back with even more Disney 100th anniversary collectibles including the return of Experiment 626 for Dynamic 8ction Heroes

Return to the island of Hawaii once again, as Beast Kingdom is unleashing Experiment 626 once again. To help celebrate the 100th anniversary of Disney, Beast Kingdom has debuted a new limited edition Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. Coming to life from the hit animated film Lilo and Stitch, Stitch is ready to get into some more mischief once more. He will stand at 6 inches tall, featuring 12 points of articulation, and has a special celebratory metallic blue paint scheme. Experiment 626 will come with two swappable faces featuring angry and normal expressions, as well as three pairs of interchangeable hands. To top everything off, Beast Kingdom has included Scrump from Lilo and Stitch as well to give him a friendly face. The 100 Years of Disney Lilo and Stitch Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure is priced at $59.99, is set for November 2023 release, and the others can be found right here.

"Ohana is the word used by Hawaiians to refer to family, and what better family could there be than one with Stitch from Disney's exciting and heartwarming animated classic, "Lilo and Stitch"! Continuing the "Disney Centennial" Celebrations, Beast Kingdom takes you back to the hot summer sun with the latest "Dynamic 8action Heroes" release featuring the most mischievous protagonist from Disney, Stitch from the movie "Lilo and Stitch." Join the blue alien experiment No. 626 as he brings his signature alien charm along with his favorite rag doll accessory to a new set full of fun and sun."

"This limited edition action figure, with over 12 points of articulation, is released in a special metallic blue color to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary. The set includes a host of replaceable hands as well as an interchangeable face to showcase Stitch in both his cute and angry modes. Take home this limited release and join the celebrations this year, exclusively available at an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

" DAH-102 Stitch Disney 100 Years of Wonder " Accessories include:

Disney Centennial Celebration, Metallic Color

DAH Stitch figure with 12 movable joints

Two interchangeable faces (normal and angry expressions)

Three styles of interchangeable hands (open hand, holding an object, fist hand )

Accessories: Scrump*1

