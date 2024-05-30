Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Aladdin, Beast Kingdom, disney, peter pan

Beast Kingdom Unveils Two New Disney Princess D-Stage Statues

Step into the world of Disney with Beast Kingdom as they debut a new set of D-Stage statues capturing new princesses

Article Summary Beast Kingdom introduces Tinker Bell and Jasmine D-Stage statues.

Collectibles stand at 6” with detailed backdrops and dynamic bases.

Each Disney Princess statue priced at $33.99, to be released in December 2024.

Pre-orders available now, with other Princess statues already in the series.

The magic of Disney is coming home as the Beast Kingdom is back with one brand new Disney Princess D-Stage statue. Releasing as part of their Story Book Series, fans get to return to Agrabah and Neverland with two brand new statues. Standing at roughly 6" tall, Tinker Bell from Peter Pan and Jasmine from Aladdin have arrived in all their beauty and magic. These adorable statues feature a nicely detailed background, with Tinker Bell with Pixie Hollow and Jasmine with the city of Agrabah. Both Disney Princesses are packed with detail and have a nice dynamic base, with Rajah and Genie tagging along for Jasmine's story. Disney fans will be able to find these D-Stage Story Book statues for $33.99 each, and they are both set for a December 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live through the Beast Kingdom Store and be sure to add more Princess Story Book statues with Cinderella, Belle, and even Rapunzel.

New Disney Princess Statues Coming Soon from Beast Kingdom

"From the story of "Aladdin", Princess Jasmine and her beloved big pet, Rajah, as well as the Genie himself are making a splash! But wait, Genie here is seen in his bee form! Can you spot him? The scene's base is set on Jasmine's balcony outside her room, and the book's background is adorned with the city of Agrabah, with the palace bathed in a warm, desert sunset. (Not included and sold separately)."

"The next character is from the classic "Peter Pan", with Tinker Bell, having been born from laughter and adorned with joy. Her classic green dress is paired with magical powers, and the base is presented with flowers. The book itself showcases the forest of Pixie Hollow, with its dense, yet inviting trees and bushes."

