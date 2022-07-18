Build Pure Speed with LEGO's New Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 Set

Your need for speed has come to brick form as a brand new LEGO Technic Ultimate Car Concept series set has arrived. Built for adult Master Builders and car fans, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 arrives with 3,778 pieces. The vehicle comes in at a 1:8 scale, and once built, it measures 5.5" tall, 23" long, and 9.5" wide. This replica gives the car to life with impressive detail and function to keep car fans very happy. Some of these features include a working 8-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifter, moving steering wheel, and a detailed V12 engine with actual moving pistons. The opening butterfly doors are also featured as LEGO made sure to give fans the best and most realistic brick-built model to date. The Ferrari Daytona SP3 set is more than just a simple LEGO set it is a model kit that puts drivers in the seat as they build it from the ground up. Collectors can get their hands on the Ferrari Daytona SP3 set right now and here for a whopping $399.99 price tag. Rev Your Engines.

"From the LEGO® Technic™ Ultimate Car Concept series comes an impressive build for adult Ferrari fans. Enter a zone of total mindfulness as you recreate the features of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 model in classic red with chrome-painted rims. Then place it on display to admire the iconic rear and curved lines that make this 1:8 scale model so special."

"With a high level of functionality, this model is a replica of the real Ferrari. Features include steering, an 8-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifter and a V12 engine with moving pistons. Just like the original supercar, this collectible Ferrari model features opening butterfly doors. Open the hood to find your unique serial number and unlock special online content. From the LEGO Technic Ultimate Car Concept series – a collection created especially for adults. Celebrating some of the world's most exclusive vehicles, these advanced model sets make a top gift for car fans."

