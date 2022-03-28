Buzz Lightyear Battles the Deadly Mecha Zurg in New Lightyear LEGO Set

LEGO has revealed another Lightyear set as the Space Rangers are ready to take on Zurg. I am very curious how Lightyear will showcase the Buzz Lightyear origin story and how much it will stay true to past Toy Story stories. One of the biggest canes I have seen so far is the upgrade of Emperor Zurg with a new Mech design, making him an even deadlier threat. LEGO is capturing the battle between Zurg and Space Rangers Buzz Lightyear and Izzy with a new 261 piece set. The set will include a 5" tall Zurg bot, Sox (the robot cat), Buzz, and Izzy who will feature swappable heads. Both Rangers will come in their iconic uniforms and blaster effects to capture the heat of battle, which is a nice addition to the set. Toy Story and Lightyear fans will be able to pre-order this Lightyear set for $29.99 on April 24, 2022, right here. Be sure to check out the XL-15 Spacecraft LEGO set as well to bring more Lightyear fun home. To Infinity and Beyond.

"Transport space fans aged 7 and up to the exciting interplanetary world of Disney and Pixar's Lightyear with Zurg Battle (76831). This creative playset delivers out-of-this-world fun as little Space Rangers join the Buzz Lightyear and Izzy minifigures and Sox the cat to beat evil villain Zurg and reclaim the fuel cell."

"Fans can reimagine scenes from the movie, the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear. They'll battle the evil Emperor Zurg, a buildable robot mech toy with movable arms and legs, using Izzy's cool stud shooter and Buzz's wrist laser. This collectible construction kit also encourages fans to venture off script and create cool new battle stories of their own where they'll learn that by working as a team they can beat the bad guys!"

Space battle fun for little action heroes – Buzz Lightyear fans aged 7+ travel to outer space to join the Space Ranger team in battling evil robot villain Zurg

Characters from the movie – Zurg Battle (76831) comes with 2 minifigures, including Disney's Buzz Lightyear, a LEGO® robot cat figure, a buildable robot and a posable mech

Action-packed battle – Fans help stop Zurg stealing the fuel cell from Buzz's space craft with a range of cool weapons, including a wrist laser, blaster and stud shooter

Gift idea for fans aged 7+ – Birthday gift for Space-Rangers-in-training who love Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear

Dynamic play – Buildable evil robot mech Zurg stands over 5 in. (14 cm) tall and is posable to bring the battle action play to life