Captain Marvel Rare Plush From 1946 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Captain Marvel may not get a ton of merch these days, even with Shazam hitting the big screen a couple of years ago, but there was a time when there was no hero more popular. Seeing these relics from the past, like this plush of Marvel from 1946, is always a sight to behold, and the fact that this is only one of three examples of this one in the world…wow. Taking bids right now at Heritage Auctions is said plush, and even just looking at it on my screen right now is incredible. The price it is going for is also amazing, as of this writing it is at $2200. Check out the Captain Marvel plush below.

This Captain Marvel Plush Has Really Held Up

"Rare Captain Marvel Plush Doll with Cape (Fawcett/J. Hirsch & Sons of New York, 1946). This 17.5" Captain Marvel doll is incredibly rare, and in our research on the doll, we have only found evidence of two other examples that have ever been offered for sale! The doll, with its velveteen-covered plush body, composition hands/wrist cuffs, boots, and head, comes complete with the original silk-screened fabric cape (has one small .5" rip in the bottom edge), felt belt, and felt lightning bolt insignia on the chest. The doll shows signs of handling wear but is in Fine to Very Fine overall condition. The felt chest symbol has discolored with age, as has the belt. There is also some aging and very light fading to the red velveteen body. The composition head, hands with wrist cuffs, and boots are in remarkable condition. The boots have the original Fawcett copyright stamps on the undersides. One of only three known examples of this rare toy. Considered to be one of the most sought-after Captain Marvel items in the hobby."

The felt, the plastic, the expression. This is one of the coolest Superhero pieces I have seen in a long time. Go here to check out more, and place a bid if you can. While there, check out the other cool stuff taking bids right now. Some cool stuff this session.