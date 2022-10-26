Celebrate the Holidays with Numskull New Nerdy Christmas Sweaters

This holiday season, and that means it is almost time to let your nerdy side show with one of Numskulls. Christmas sweaters are just part of the holiday and, in some cases, a tradition on its own. Last year we covered Numskull's fantastic assortment of Christmas sweaters, and the celebration continues as even more sweaters arrive to help show your fandom during these winter festivities. A massive assortment of franchises is showcased here, covering all the bases with horror, TV shows, legendary movies, and even video games. You can get something sharp with Jaws, you can go fast with Sonic the Hedgehog, go prehistoric with Jurassic Park, or maybe you want something bloody with the 2017 film IT. These knitted sweaters are designed for unisex and feature details on the foot and back with premium yarn for extra comfort. Numskull has plenty of franchises as well as sizes to choose from, with 3XS to 4XL, making you any life of the winter party. You can find all of these Christmas sweaters located right here. Christmas is a couple of months away, so you have plenty of time to figure out how many sweaters you want.

Be the Life of the Party with Numskull's Christmas Sweaters

"Love Christmas? Love movies? Numskull's got you covered with these quirky Christmas jumpers with a less-than-subtle nod to the magical world of movies. Treat yourself or a fellow movie lover and hit that Christmas party in geeky style! Numskull's officially licensed movie-themed jumpers pay tribute to iconic favourites that stand the test of time. Take your pick from this eclectic range… Numskull's geeky jumpers are for life not just for Christmas!"

Make a style statement and choose your favourite now:

Elf

The Grinch

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

E.T.

Suicide Squad

Back to the Future

Shaun of the Dead

Batman

Harry Potter

Star Wars

Star Trek

Jurassic Park

Jaws

Ghostbusters

Minions

Trolls

He-Man vs Skeletor

"These fabulous sweaters are all knitted (not printed) and come in the following, EU and AUS – 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL and US – 3XS, 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. "