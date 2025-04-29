Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, flash, iron studios

DC Comics Flash Races in with New Iron Studios 1/10 Art Scale Statue

Iron Studios is back as they revealed a brand new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues including a new DC Comics reveal with The Flash

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new DC Comics 1/10 Art Scale statue featuring The Flash in classic style

Statue captures Barry Allen mid-sprint, showcasing dynamic motion and vibrant red and yellow suit

Made from high-quality resin, this collectible stands 10 inches tall with a Central City themed base

Priced at $199.99, the Flash statue is up for pre-order now and ships to fans in Q4 2025

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues, including one straight from Central City. A new DC Comics-inspired release is here as the Scarlet Speedster races into the scene as The Flash. In 1956, DC revitalized the character of The Flash from its Golden Age of Comic mantle with Jay Garrick to the introduction of Barry Allen in Showcase #4. Helping kick off the Silver Age of Comics. Barry was a scientist who gained super speed after being struck by lightning in his lab, and the fusion of electricity and chemicals created his very own superpowers.

The Fastest Man Alive would then be the main hero for Central City for decades, joining the Justice League,9 and is still a main hero in DC Comics today. Flash is now showing off his speed with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue that comes in at 10" tall and shows off his classic red and yellow super suit. This dynamic display shows the road flying by him as he speeds off to save the day, in great detail. Priced at $199.99, DC Comics fans can bring home Barry Allen in Q4 2025, and pre-orders are already live.

DC Comics The Flash Series #9 1/10 Art Scale

"Iron Studios proudly presents the Flash 1/10 Art Scale statue, celebrating the Scarlet Speedster in full motion and heroic energy. Captured in a dynamic sprint, Flash bursts forward with trails of electricity and kinetic movement that reflect his connection to the Speed Force. At 1/10 scale, the statue is made of high-quality resin, hand-painted with vibrant detail, and features a themed base inspired by Central City's urban landscapes. A must-have for DC Comics fans, this piece pays homage to one of the fastest and most beloved heroes in the Justice League."

