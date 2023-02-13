DC Comics Impulse Exits the Speed Force with McFarlane's DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys is tapping into the DC Multiverse once again with a new set of exclusive releases like another of the Flash family

Racing right out of the Speed Force are McFarlane Toys latest DC Multiverse figures with Impulse. Another member of the Flash family has arrived from the future with the only speedster from the 31st century, Bart Allen. Based on his look from DC Comics The Flash War story arc, Bart Allen is here to help save the day and join his family in the present day. Bart does seem to be on an adult McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse body which is odd since he is a child. Hopefully, with the debut of the McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Dick Grayson Robin, smaller Teen Titans figure models will arrive in the DC Multiverse line. Impulse will come with the usual speed force accessories and will be released as a Gold Label DC Multiverse figure. Collectors will be able to find him up for pre-order exclusively with Target right here for $22.99 and set for an April 2023 release.

McFarlane Toys Helps Bart Allen Arrive from the Future

"Bart Allen™, a time-traveling speedster from the 31st century, became an important member of both The Flash Family and the Young Justice team. A Multiverse-altering crisis occurred while he was trapped in the Speed Force, resulting in most of his teammates forgetting him and their shared history. Released when the Force Barrier was broken, Bart sought out his friends and family."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Impulse in featured in his look from The Flash War

Impulse includes four attachable lightning effects

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

