DC Comics Infinite Frontier Joker is Unleashed with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line is currently one of the only DC Comics collectible lines on the market. Mezco Toyz has some figures, but they take what seems like forever to release compared to McFarlane Toys's drop rate. One of the aspects that truly make the DC Multiverse line stand out from the rest is the creation of newer designs from the recent DC Comics storylines. Even the Joker has his very own new ongoing comic with DC Comics, and McFarlane is bringing this version of the Crime Prince of Crime to life. Infinite Frontier Joker is the newest DC Multiverse figure to arrive for pre-order, and he is styling with his purple suit. He has a new head sculpt, as well as a slightly modified body compared to the Three Jokers figures. The clown will just come with a knife and display base, but he will be a nice addition to add to the plenty of Batman figures in the line. Pre-orders have started to arrive online here, and expect even more online retailers to get them soon.

Explore DC Comics Infinite Frontier with McFarlane Toys

"Once a small-time crook, The Joker fell into a vat of chemicals that turned his skin white, his hair green, and his lips red—like a crazed clown. His crimes always involve pranks and jokes ending with twisted punchlines that are only funny to The Joker. He may look like he's clowning around, but this guy is bad news for Batman and Gotham City!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Joker is featured in his look from Infinite Frontier

The Joker comes with a knife and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures