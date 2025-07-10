Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Monarch from DC Countdown Brings Power to McFarlane Toys

A Crisis on Infinite Earths is upon the DC Multiverse, but McFarlane Toys is still summoning heroes to your collection like Monarch

Article Summary Monarch from DC Comics' Countdown storyline joins McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse phy-digital figure line.

This version of Monarch is Captain Atom, reimagined as a powerful villain across the multiverse.

The 7-inch detailed figure includes a digital collectible, art card, and collectible base.

Pre-orders are live now for $29.99 with a release set for August 2025 before the McFarlane DC license ends.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Multiverse "phy-digital" DC Multiverse figures. These releases combine both physical and digital collectibles, allowing fans to have a secondary online collection. This was an interesting concept at the time, but it has surely died out with the loss of interest in digital collectibles. However, McFarlane Toys has used this line to bring some pretty deep cut DC Comics figures to life, like Monarch. Monarch made his first major impact in Armageddon 2001 (1991), but the version from Countdown to Final Crisis (2007–2008) took the character in a new, multiversal direction.

In this iteration, Monarch is Nathaniel Adam, formerly the hero Captain Atom, who became disillusioned after witnessing countless failures across alternate realities. He is now trying to conquer all Earths, but our universe's heroes might have something to say about that. Monarch is featured on his sleek battle suit, with no accessories being included besides a collectible car and his companion digital unlock code. Time is running out for the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys loses their contract in mid-2026, so get what you can before it is too late. Pre-orders are already live for $29.99 with an August 2025 release date.

Monarch (DC Countdown) with McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible

"Nate Adam becomes the new incarnation of his main adversary, Monarch. He recruits an army to battle the Monitors, but is successfully opposed by a team of alternate Captain Atoms™."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on DC™ comics

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Includes base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC DIRECT™ figures

