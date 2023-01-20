Demon's Souls Maiden in Black Levels You Up with Good Smile Company It's time to return to the world of Demon’s Souls once again as the Maiden in Black asks for your services with Good Smile’s new release

Good Smile Company is back with another incredible figure from the hit PlayStation video game Demon's Souls. This hit game even received a recent remastered release for the PS5, brining back the love that fans once had for it. Good Smile dives into the depths and horror of the dark once again as they debuted their Maiden in Black figma. The Maiden In Black helps players level up and her mysterious background makes her an intriguing character. She comes in at 6.3″ tall and will come with a variety of swappable hands as well as themed Demon's Souls accessories. This includes her signature torch, swappable lower torso pieces for sitting, and a display stand. The Maiden in Black will be priced at $92.99, and will be an excellent figure for any PlayStation fans or Demon's Souls collections. She is set for a January 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Enhance Your Demon's Souls Collection with Good Smile

"Let strength be granted, so the world might be mended." From "Demon's Souls (PS5)", the action RPG masterpiece remake by PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games, comes a figma of the Maiden in Black! Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of poses from the game. A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising possibility."

"A 3D paintwork has been utilized to realistically recreate her expression. In addition to her torch, two different interchangeable lower-body parts are included. Her cloak is partially made of cloth material. An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses."

Sculptor: Masato Ohata

Specifications: Painted plastic non-scale articulated figure with stand included.

Approximately 160mm (6.29in) in height.