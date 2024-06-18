Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: deadpool, DiGorno, marvel, wolverine

DiGorno Unveils Deadpool & Wolverine Pizzas: Spicy Wolvie Pie & More

Deadpool & Wolverine is going to be a summer blockbuster and is DiGorno promoting it with a brand new set of tasty pizza pies

Article Summary DiGiorno partners with Marvel for Deadpool & Wolverine-themed pizzas.

Four unique flavors include "The Wade Special" and "Spicy Wolvie Pie".

Each pizza features character-inspired toppings and movie-themed designs.

Join the "Chaotic Good ‘Stakes" for a chance at prizes from June 17 - August 26.

Hold onto your taste buds, Marvel fans, because DiGiorno has just announced a mouthwatering lineup of four themed pizzas inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine. Everyone's favorite snarky anti-hero and his grumpy mutant pal are ready for the ultimate road trip, and the first stop is your oven. Four delicious pies are coming your way that capture the taste, style, and humor that only Deadpool can, which starts with "The Wade Special." This Classic Crust features pineapple and black olives, with a side of sass that is guaranteed to slice through hunger. Up next is Deadpool's "Gimme Chimi," a cheeky nod to Deadpool's love for chimichangas, that is topped with cumin sauce, beef topping, and jalapenos and followed by a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

For those craving a classic, the "Maximum Pep" is here to deliver an explosive taste right to your mouth, ensuring every bite has the mercenary's signature bite. Last but definitely not least, there is DiGorno's "Spicy Wolvie Pie," a pizza that is inspired by Wolverine's fiery temper. This fierce creation is loaded with pepperoni, chorizo, and bacon that promises to pack a punch just as hard as his adamantium claws. Each pie has a Deadpool & Wolverine-themed design, and all four flavors are hitting retail stores this month. Fans can keep tabs on where they're near them online and even enter the DiGorno's Chaotic Good 'Stakes contest. Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

"THE BIG REVEAL IS HERE! We've teamed up with Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine to create FOUR limited edition DiGiorno pizzas.​ And we promise, they're worth the hype. ​See Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters July 26."

"Chaotic Good Stakes Sweepstakes – From June 17 to August 26, movie fans and pizza stans can enter the Chaotic Good 'Stakes for a chance to win a variety of different prizes:

Pizza Party in La La Land

Fandango Movie Tickets*

Merc merch Pizza Accessories

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!