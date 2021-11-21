Disney Reveals $750 Limited Release Jeweled Minnie Headband

Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary is here, and it looks like shopDisney wants you to bring it home with this pricey collectible. The online and in-park exclusive Minnie Mouse headband ears have really picked up popularity lately with an amazing variety of variant releases. For weddings, movies, celebrations, anniversaries, and so much more, these special headbands really capture the magic of the Park. However, the World's Most Magical Celebration is getting a little expensive this time around as shopDisney is having a limited release of a special jeweled headband. Minnie's ears are coming in an expensive gold encrusted design with dazzling jewels topped with an elegant black bow with a companion headband that brings it all together. The craziest part of these collectibles is not their appearance but the massive $750 price tag. That is right, this Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Jeweled Headband cost $750 and can be purchased right here and now. If you want some less expensive headbands, collectors can find plenty right here priced as low as $24.99.

"Specially designed for The World's Most Magical Celebration, this limited release jeweled headband is a fitting way to mark Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary. The golden ears are encrusted with dazzling jewels and complemented by the black bow and headband. Presented in an elegant black, velvet-lined display case, it includes a Certificate of Verification."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort

Limited Release

Includes Certificate of Verification

Padded ears covered all over in golden sequins and rhinestones

Black padded velour bow

Black velour headband

"Walt Disney World 50" embroidered with gold thread

Non-slip velour headband interior

Includes dust bag

Comes in a special Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary velvet-lined presentation box

Part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Collection