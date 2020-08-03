Super7 Announces New Line Of Disney Character Ultimates Figures

Super7 is partnering with Disney on a new line of figures that we have not seen before really, as the company will produce collector style figures in their Ultimates line of Disney favorites. The first three figures, Sorcerer Mickey, Pinocchio, and Prince John, will go up for preorder on August 5th and will stay up for one month until September 5th. All the figures will come in the standard premium packaging and chock full of accessories like all of Super7's other Ultimates figure releases, yet somehow these fell like they will for certain be more special. You can see all three figures below, and preorder them right here later this week.

Disney+Super7= A Match Made In Heaven

"What do you get when you cross a fanatical bunch of toymakers with one of the most imaginative brands on earth?

Pure magic.

We are thrilled to announce the beginning of what we imagine will be an amazing creative partnership between Super7 and our childhood heroes over at Disney. It begins today, with the launch of our first three Disney collectibles: a trio of Ultimates! Figures commemorating some of our favorite characters from the formative years of the Magic Kingdom. It will continue with…well, you'll just have to wait and see.

Ultimates! Figures are the perfect medium for our Disney launch. They provide an opportunity to serve up all bells and whistles, the ability to create something truly unique for both the Super7 and Disney obsessive fans. Our approach, as with everything, was to dig beneath the surface to find the spirit and the angles that allow us to make the toys we always wanted. The details expressed in each Ultimates! Figure are unrivaled, exactly what you want when you're working with the classics. And the care taken to create each? That, too, is on another level.

As to who gets this very special treatment, we dove deep and emerged with a few that have always held a special place in our hearts. Ones that represent the Super7 way of looking at the world. Here's the exclusive lineup:"

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse

From the timeless animated classic Fantasia comes Mickey Mouse, in the role that captured our imaginations as far back as we can remember. We used that same kind of big-dreaming, hustle, know-how, and a little bit of magic to bring this little marvel to life. Our first Disney toy ever is super-poseable and features three interchangeable expressive heads, interchangeable hands, two water buckets, animated broom, ax, and the Sorcerer's giant spellbook. The Ultimates Sorcerer's Apprentice is also dressed in a tailored, velvety-soft wizard robe with a real rope tied waistband.

Pinocchio

One of the darkest, wildest, most incredible stories ever set to animation cels, Pinocchio gave us nightmares for years and a hard-won set of lessons for the rest of our lives. The puppet with a penchant for tall tales and a curiosity for life reflected our deep yearning for adventure, and to fit in – perfectly telling the tale of becoming the person you're meant to be. Super7's Ultimates! Pinocchio is a super-poseable action figure with three interchangeable heads showing his growing nose, interchangeable hands, his conscience Jiminy Cricket (of course), school book, ax, apple, Cleo's fishbowl, Figaro the Cat, and a smart fabric vest with gold trim.

Prince John

Truly one of the great cartoon villains, Prince John, and his maneless, spineless monarchy is a masterclass in political mismanagement, one he pays dearly for. Particularly with Robin Hood stealing John's resources any time his back is turned. The Prince John Ultimates! super poseable action figure features three interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands with and without the jewels of his rings, two versions of the slithering assistant Sir Hiss, a vanity mirror, and a luxurious, plush velvet regal robe with fur trim.