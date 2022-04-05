Disney Unveils Adorable Easter Plushes with Mickey, Pooh, and More.

Easter is not far away and sometimes it is the best holiday to give loved ones and kids a little gift. It looks like shopDisney has you covered this year with a special lineup of Easter-themed plushes. This new 2022 Easter Collection consists of four different characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and Stitch (Experiment 626). Each plush gets a unique costume with Minnie, Mickey, and Pooh dressed as bunnies and Stitch as a Chick. They all vary in height between 14" to 19" and their "costumes" can not be removed and plenty of Disney fans will love these cuties. The Mickey Mouse Plush has to be my favorite as that blue just soothes my soul and you gotta get that Minnie to make sure he isn't lonely. All four of these Easter 2022 shopDisney Plushes are up for purchase here for $24.99 and will be perfect gifts for Easter next week.

"You'll be happily hopping down the bunny trail with huggable plush Minnie and Mickey in your basket. Their perky rabbit ears, soft furry suit with fluffy "cottontail," and organza bow and skirt will make the most of your family portraits. Then you won't hear a peep from our soft-stuffed Stitch dressed in a chirpy chickadee costume as he hides in your holiday basket. His fluffy hooded costume with beak, chicken feet, and organza bow tie will make your springtime selfies out-of-this-world. Lastly, you'll soon be hiding eggs in the Hundred Acre Wood with this huggable plush Pooh in your basket. His perky rabbit ears, furry bunny suit with "cottontail," and organza bow tie will make springtime selfies extra sweet."

Magic in the details

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Furry bunny or chick suit(non-removable)

Rabbit ears with velour lining (ears stand upright)

Felt beak (Chick)

Organza bow and gathered skirt with polka dot print

Satin belt

Fluffy tail

Appliqué footpads

"Disney store 2022" embroidery on foot

Super soft and huggable

Makes a happy Easter Basket gift