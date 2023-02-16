Disney100 Decades Collections Start This Monday Disney has revealed their Disney100 Decades Collection, celebrating the anniversary with monthly drops beginning this Monday.

Disney100 Decades Collections will help the company and fans celebrate the 100th anniversary of Disney, and they start this Monday, February 20th, with pins, plush, ears, and other special edition items of Steamboat Willie. These look to be the new monthly drops for the year, after the Minnie and Mickey Mouse Main Attraction Series, as well as the Stitch series that have come out the last couple of years. Each decade of Disney will be represented by the various drops, starting with the 20s when Steamboat Willie was released and following on the third Monday of every month for the rest of the year. Below you can see the items that will be available Monday at 10 am EST.

Disney100 Decades Collections Details

Journey through the past 100 years of Disney with the Disney100 Decades Collections. This new series commemorates beloved Disney characters that have captured the hearts and imaginations of us all throughout the past century. Collections highlighting each decade from Disney's 100 years will launch on the third Monday of every month, starting with the Disney100 Decades 20s Collection, which celebrates the icon and cartoon that started it all, Mickey Mouse in "Steamboat Willie." The collection, releasing February 20 at 7 a.m. PST on shopDisney, will feature six charming items, including a Limited Release Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Steamboat Willie Musical Boat tin toy, reminiscent of the tin toys popular at the time of the cartoon's premiere.

Collectors will also love the Limited Release Mickey Mouse as Steamboat Willie Pin and Limited Release Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Steamboat Willie Plush Set. Embrace your inner steamboat pilot while wearing the Limited Release Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie Ear Headband, made with a nautical "rope" trim that frames twill ears displaying scenes from the film. Carry Disney movie magic with your wherever you go with the Limited Release Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie Loungefly Mini Backpack that features a front pocket shaped like a film reel with cartoon vignettes unspooling within. And those ready to spend a day in their favorite Disney Park can complete their nostalgic look with the Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie MagicBand+.