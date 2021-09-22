Evangelion EVA Unit-02 Godzilla Crossover Figure Arrives from Aoshima

Iconic Japanese franchises clash once again as Aoshima has revealed their newest Evangelion collaboration mech. We return to the world of monsters and Kaiju's once again as a new Mechagodzilla from the Godzilla franchise has arrived. Asuka is getting an upgrade as her EVA Unit-02 is now a deadly killing machine ready to take on Godzilla. Evangelion fans will get a new pre-painted, easy to snap together model kit that depicts the modified anime version of the Mechagodzilla from the 2002 movie Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla.

This figure will be an excellent companion piece for the EVA-01 Mechagodzilla that can be found here. After the release of teh EVA-01 crossover figure, I was hoping we would get a different Godzilla monster beside a repainted Mecha. There is nothing wrong with this design and it is nice to see some EVA Unit-02 love but I would love some more creativity for such a very unique and fun crossover. The Evangelion Type-3 Kiryu EVA Unit-02 Color Ver. Exclusive Model Kit is priced at $174.99. She is set to destroy the King of the Monsters in June 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"From Aoshima comes another collaboration combining Godzilla and Evangelion as they've never been seen before! One of the first in this new line of pre-painted, snap-together model kits is Mechagodzilla in the Type-3 Kiryu EVA Unit-02 color scheme! This kit combines the machine body of the Mechagodzilla from the 2002 movie Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla and the mainly red, black, and yellow EVA Unit-02's coloring."

Product Features

9.45 inches (24cm)

Made of PS, ABS and PVC

Based on Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla and Evangelion

Part of the Godzilla vs. Evangelion line

EVA Unit-02 color version

Instructions may or may not include English translation

Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: aoshima, Evangelion, godzilla, mechagodzilla