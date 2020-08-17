Evangelion Rei Ayanami Nendoroid from Good Smile Company

With preparation for the final Evangelion movie arc: Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time new collectibles have resurfaced. One that seemingly slipped our radar was the Rei Ayanami Nendoroid from Good Smile Company. We recently covered the Asuka Nendoroid figure which Evangelion fans can find here. This time though, the prototype pilot is back and better than ever. Rei Ayanami in featured in her grey plug suit from the recent Rebuild of Evangelion film storyline. She will come with three face plates, all showing different expressions with downcast, standard, and combat. She will get a couple of accessories with her backpack, interior plug, and a scythe. This Nendoroid is very well executed and a great addition to any fans collection.

Rei Ayanami is a big part of the Evangelion storyline from both the Rebuild of Evangelion movies and Neon Genesis Evangelion. This figure really captures the look of her from her but hair to her inside her plug. The Nendoroid Rei Ayanami [Tentative Name]: Plugsuit Version Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at $55.99. She is set to release in March 2021. Pre-orders are live, they will stay open till September 23, 2020, and she can be found here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing anime collectibles from Good Smile Company too.

"Nendoroid Rei Ayanami [Tentative Name]: Plugsuit Ver. A new Nendoroid of Rei in a Plugsuit! From the popular animated film series "Rebuild of Evangelion" comes a fully articulated Nendoroid of Rei Ayanami [Tentative Name] in a Plugsuit! She comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a downcast expression, and a combat expression."

"Optional parts include her backpack and an interior part to recreate the inside of the entry plug. A scythe is also included for even more ways to display her. Be sure to add her to your collection, along with the other Nendoroids of the Evangelion Nendoroid series!"