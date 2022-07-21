Exclusive The Mandalorian Razor Crest Hot Wheels Arrives at SDCC
Star Wars fans are patiently waiting for Season 3 of The Mandalorian for more Mando action. It looks like The Mandalorian is coming to San Diego Comic Con 2022 with a brand new exclusive from Mattel. Releasing as part of their Hot Wheels line, a die-cast version of the Razor Crest is heading our way. This incredible SDCC exclusive features some truly fantastic packaging as the Razor Crest is held in a Camtono container. Inside the Camtono is the ship, along with a piece of Beskar that captures the Mandalorian element in perfect harmony.
The Razor Crest might be gone, but this pre-Empire ship played a big role in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian. Hot Wheels did a sweet job pulling out all the stops of this die-cast ship from the packaging to the single Beskar slab. The Hot Wheels Star Wars Razor Crest SDCC 2022 Exclusive Starship is priced at $30. All of the Mattel exclusives are set to release Friday, July 22, at 1 PM EST, and collectors can find the Razor Crest here.
"Protect the galaxy with the Hot Wheels® Star Wars™ Razor Crest™ that's just like the one from The Mandalorian™. This premium diecast starship collectible is designed to evoke Beskar™, the legendary Mandalorian steel known for its protective properties and frequently used in Mandalorian armor. It comes in a cylindrical Camtono Case™ — a special collector's item as treasured as the valuable starship it holds — and includes a stand for the ship and a Beskar™ ingot. Colors and decorations may vary."
- Hot Wheels Star Wars Razor Crest Starship
- Pre-Empire Military Patrol Craft made of diecast metal
- Deco is inspired by Beskar metal, the nearly impenetrable steel that became rare and valuable after the Fall of the Empire
- Special collector's packaging designed as a Camtono Case with the starship, a display stand, and Beskar ingot bar inside
©2022 Mattel.
©& ™ Lucasfilm Ltd