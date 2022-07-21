Exclusive The Mandalorian Razor Crest Hot Wheels Arrives at SDCC

Star Wars fans are patiently waiting for Season 3 of The Mandalorian for more Mando action. It looks like The Mandalorian is coming to San Diego Comic Con 2022 with a brand new exclusive from Mattel. Releasing as part of their Hot Wheels line, a die-cast version of the Razor Crest is heading our way. This incredible SDCC exclusive features some truly fantastic packaging as the Razor Crest is held in a Camtono container. Inside the Camtono is the ship, along with a piece of Beskar that captures the Mandalorian element in perfect harmony.

The Razor Crest might be gone, but this pre-Empire ship played a big role in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian. Hot Wheels did a sweet job pulling out all the stops of this die-cast ship from the packaging to the single Beskar slab. The Hot Wheels Star Wars Razor Crest SDCC 2022 Exclusive Starship is priced at $30. All of the Mattel exclusives are set to release Friday, July 22, at 1 PM EST, and collectors can find the Razor Crest here.

"Protect the galaxy with the Hot Wheels® Star Wars™ Razor Crest™ that's just like the one from The Mandalorian™. This premium diecast starship collectible is designed to evoke Beskar™, the legendary Mandalorian steel known for its protective properties and frequently used in Mandalorian armor. It comes in a cylindrical Camtono Case™ — a special collector's item as treasured as the valuable starship it holds — and includes a stand for the ship and a Beskar™ ingot. Colors and decorations may vary."

Hot Wheels Star Wars Razor Crest Starship

Pre-Empire Military Patrol Craft made of diecast metal

Deco is inspired by Beskar metal, the nearly impenetrable steel that became rare and valuable after the Fall of the Empire

Special collector's packaging designed as a Camtono Case with the starship, a display stand, and Beskar ingot bar inside

©2022 Mattel.

©& ™ Lucasfilm Ltd