Fan-Favorite Fortnite Skin Llambro Comes to Hasbro with New Figure

It is crazy to see how popular Fortnite still is, and hats off to Epic Game for constantly dishing out new content. The latest collaboration is with Dragon Ball Z, and players can now acquire skins for Goku and Vegeta with some sick animations and new DBZ elements on the map. The chaotic nature of Fortnite has always been a treat, and I think it is hilarious you can now have Batman fighting Rick and Morty, Goku, Venom, and a giant neon Banana Man. The original Fortnite characters are always wild, and I love that about Epic Games. These concepts would translate perfectly s a toy, and with Hasbro having the license they have been. We have seen some pretty wild figures, but this one takes the cake with Llambro.

The Battle Royale Island is about to pop and lock as Llambro is ready to dance his way to victory. This fierce and deadly warrior is packed with detail and color and packs quite the punch with his included grenade launcher. Other accessories include his Puffcorn Pick Harvesting Tool as well as the Up North Back Bling. Hasbro did a great job with this figure, and he will fit nicely in any Fortnite collection; he is available for purchase right now and here for $24.99.

"Llambro drops off the Battle Bus and glides into the Victory Royale Series! This 6-inch action figure shows the popular character outfit with game-level deco and details. Comes with Puffcorn Pick Harvesting Tool, Up North Back Bling, and weapon accessories. Pose out the Llambro figure in an epic battle stance or bust a move in a dance emote with more than 20 points of articulation! Look for other Fortnite Victory Royale Series figures to level up your collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and 3 accessories.

Ages 8 and up

Warning: Choking Hazard – Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.