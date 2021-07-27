Snake Eyes Replica Sword Exclusive Coming To Gamestop

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins opened in theaters over the weekend, and the merch keeps rolling in. A new exclusive replica of his sword is coming to Gamestop from Modern Icons. This is based on his sword from the classic 80's cartoon and comes with a base for display, and the Arashikage clan logo can be found on the blade. This prop replica will run you $109.99 and can be preordered by clicking right here. Check out the sword and more details down below.

Snake Eyes Replicas Are Always Cool Collection Additions

"This Modern Icons Replica: 1:1 GI Joe Sword with Sword Mount Stand featuring the G.I. Joe insignia logo is a must-have collectible for G.I. Joe fans, young and old. This legendary Arashikage blade serves as a vital and primary weapon of choice for Snake Eyes, forged from virtually unbreakable Onihashi laminated steel. As a member of the elite Arashikage ninja clan, he learned the skills of a lethal shadow assassin, enabling him to accomplish impossible tasks, always with his sword at the ready. Now, with the new Sword, you can own a vital piece of the Snake Eyes legend. Emblazoned with the Arashikage clan logo, crafted with an eye for every detail, this replica sword will look just as epic adorning your wall as it feels in your hands."

FEATURES: Inspired by the 80's GI JOE cartoon version of Snake Eyes (Commando)

GameStop Exclusive

Officially Licensed by Hasbro

Sword comes with the signature Snake Eyes Arashikage clan logo on the blade

Sword Size: 98.63cm x 10.6cm x 4.3cm (70.5 cm blade)

Sword Material: ABS (Blade), Die-Cast (Handle)

Comes with a sword mount display stand with GI JOE insignia logo

Sword Mount Size: 30.7cm x 9.5cm x 8.8cm

Sword Mount Material: ABS, EVA

Age Grade: 14+