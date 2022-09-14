Get Energized with MTN DEW's Newest Energy Flavor: Code Red

Mountain Dew (MTN DEW) has been on a roll lately with a delicious Baja Summer and now a VooDoo Fall. New flavors of Dew are what make the world go round, and thankfully another one is on the way. In 2001, MTN DEW debuted a brand new flavor which was described as DEW with a Rise of Cherry Flavor. This flavor became Code Red and stayed in kids Hearst for decades since, and now it's getting an upgrade. MTN DEW's Energy line is getting a new Code Red flavor starting right now, with it hitting stores on September 12. The original press release says it all:

"Introducing MTN DEW ENERGY CODE RED! CODE RED gives you everything that all of the MTN DEW ENERGY beverages provide (but in a new refreshing kick of cherry flavor) – from the morning boost you need, to the enhanced mental clarity and immune support that helps you conquer the day. Made with 180 mg of caffeine, zinc, vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and zero added sugar, it's perfect the perfect energy boost for when you need it most."

The MTN DEW Energy line is fantastic and it adds that taste of DEW with a new zest to kick you in high gear. The Baja Blast Energy Dew was pretty good, and it was a can I was going to all summer. However, Code Red is just a classic flavor and the all-red can is just an eye-popping exotic wonder. Everyone needs enhanced mental clarity and immune support, and no better way than share it with MTN DEW. There are plenty of new Dew flavors heading our way, and you can check out the Energy page here and be on the lookout for Code Red Energy in stores now!