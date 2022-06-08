GI Joe Classified Reveals & Preorders For Second Week Of Yo Joe June

GI Joe collectors were treated to the second Yo Joe June event today, which are happening weekly all throughout the month. The Hasbro Joe team held the livestream to reveal not only new figures, but talk a bit about where we are at with releases, make a couple of announcements, and give us a couple of new preorders. First, the Spirt/Storm Shadow wave and Tiger Force/Python Patrol Target exclusive waves have finally been shipped to stores, so they will be appearing soon. They also announced that Hasbro will indeed be at SDCC this year, their first con since the pandemic started, and the first con GI Joe will be at since the relaunch. With all that out of the way, let's look at what was shown off.

GI Joe Is Going To Have A Busy Month

First up, two character reveals for 2023, as Copperhead and Torpedo join the Classified line. Fingers crossed we somehow get a Water Moccasin for Copperhead down the line.

Next up, we have our first looks at the first 2023 line of GI Joe Classified figures. Each wave will now consist of five figures instead of three. Falcon, Marauders BBQ, a more classic looking Outback, Cover Girl, and a Crimson BAT will be available at the beginning of the year.

We then got a look at the new box art for Sgt. Slaughter, revealed a couple months ago to be joining the Classified line. His secret accessory was also shown: a mini Slaughter. This will be released in conjunction with SDCC in July.

As for preorders going live today, a new Snake Eyes and Timber two-pack was shown, which was revealed a couple months ago, featuring new paint aps and deco.

The next Retro 3.75 inch two pack will be available, featuring Duke and Cobra Commander.

And the final reveal for the day, and going up for preorder as well, is the second Transformers/GI Joe crossover figure, as we are getting a AWE Striker Bumblebee with Stalker figure.

Those last three items go up for preorder today at 1 PM EST.