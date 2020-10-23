GI Joe Snake Eyes Goes 12" With Hasbro and Threezero

GI Joe has been making a real comeback lately as Hasbro reintroduced the series with their 6" Classified Series. Things get twice as big with this newest releases as Hasbro and threezero have teamed up to bring G.I. Joe collectors a new Snake Eyes. Standing 30" tall, this 1/6th scale Snake Eyes is fully articulated, highly detailed, and features a fabric suit. GI Joe fans know Snake Eyes arsenal and Hasbro and three zero made sure to include it with three Smoke Grenades, Uzi, Pistol, Tactical Knife, two Katanas, and three Stun Grenades. He will also include four pairs of interchangeable hands to capture that right pose to fight Cobra.

Threezero and Hasbro really created something special here that many GI Joe fans will not want to miss out on. From the high amounts of detail, fabric costume, and the massive amount of accessories this will be a great collectible for any G.I. Joe fan old and new. The Hasbro and threezero 1/6th G.I. Joe Snake Eyes is set to release in the 2nd quarter of 2021. Pre-orders are set to go live on October 25th and they can be found located here. This is the first 12" figure threezero and Hasbro have set to release their new G.I. Joe line and we can not wait to see who is next.

"Hasbro and Threezero are pleased to announce that we have teamed up for a series of 1/6 scale collectible figures redesigned by Threezero as inspired by Hasbro's retro G.I. Joe characters. The first of these releases will be 1/6 Snake Eyes! Pre-orders begin on October 25, 2020 at 9am HKT and will be available at threezero store (https://www.threezerohk.com), threezero Tmall, and threezero distribution partners worldwide! Standing at 12" (30 cm) tall, the 1/6 Snake Eyes collectible figure features our standard fully-articulated body with fabric hand-tailored costuming with a high attention to detail. Snake Eyes includes a full loadout of Accessories including Pistol, Uzi, Tactical Knife, two Katanas, three Smoke Grenades, three Stun Grenades, and a total of four pairs of interchangeable hands. GI JOE and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission."

©2020 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

* The estimated shipping date: 2nd Quarter 2021.

* Shipping rates depend on the product weight/size and shipping locations.

* All unpaid orders would be cancelled after the sale.

* Orders are not transferable to third parties.

* Final product may vary from prototype images

* THIS IS NOT A TOY, 15 YEARS+

CONTAINS SMALL PARTS, CHOKING HAZARD!