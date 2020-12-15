G.I. Joe Storm Shadow Get New Figure from threezero and Hasbro

Hasbro and threezero have teamed up once again to bring the newest 1/6 scale G.I. Joe figures to life. This time we are getting the ninja bodyguard of Cobra Commander, Storm Shadow. This iconic well-trained ninja is packed with high amounts of detail and with a glorious set of accessories that will please many G.I. Joe fans. Standing 12 inches tall, Storm Shadow features a fully articulated body, realistic seamless arms, fabric outfit, and realistic detail. He will be fully equipped with his own arsenal of weapons, including a Recurve bow, quivers and arrows, Nunchaku, katanas, tactical pouches, and five pairs of swappable hands. If you are a G.I. Joe fan, then this is a figure that you will definitely want in your all American Hero collection.

A couple of months ago, fans were greeted with the G.I. Joe Snake Eyes 1/6th scale figure from Hasbro and threezero. It's nice to know that three is continuing their line of figures and adding a perfect companion piece to their Snake Eyes. After these two figures have been released, I'm curious if three zero will continue their G.I. Joe 1/6th scale figures as these two can easily be released, and fans would be happy if it ended there; only time will tell. The G.I. Joe 1/6th Scale Storm Shadow Collectible figure from threezero and Hasbro will be priced at $149.99. He is expected to release in the third quarter of 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. Don't forget to check out the 1/6th scale Snake Eyes figure to complete your G.I. Joe Collection here.

"Hasbro and threezero are thrilled to offer Storm Shadow as the next installment of the G.I. Joe 1/6 scale collection of articulated figures redesigned by threezero as inspired by Hasbro's retro G.I. Joe characters. Although he has a conflicted loyalty between the Cobra Organization and G.I. Joe, Storm Shadow is most known as ninja bodyguard for the villainous Cobra Commander and for his shared history and bloodline with Snake Eyes. Highly-trained in Longbow, Katana, and Nunchaku, Storm Shadow moves at lightning speed and is a formidable opponent."

"Standing at 12" (30 cm) tall, the 1/6 Storm Shadow collectible figure features threezero's standard fully-articulated body with realistic seamless arms, fabric hand-tailored costuming, and a high attention to detail. The 1/6 Storm Shadow figure comes with loadout of Accessories including Nunchaku, Recurve Bow, Quivers and Arrows, two Katanas, tactical pouches, and a total of five pairs of interchangeable hands."