Godzilla 74 Tiki Mug Now Up For Order Over At Mondo

Wrapping up a busy day of Mondo news, they saved the best for last. The newest addition to their tiki mug line, this Godzilla 74 mug is maybe the best and most iconic one they have ever produced. Featuring the King of the Monsters posed on top of a wave, the tiki features a sharp gray glazeway, with hints of blue on the wave below him. This Godzilla holds 23 oz of liquid, and weighs almost two pounds, and stands around 8.5 inches tall. You can check out their new Godzilla tiki mug down below.

The Only Godzilla Tiki Mug You Will Ever Need

"Rising from the waves off the Tokyo coast is pop culture's preeminent prehistoric powerhouse himself, the gargantuan GODZILLA. In tribute to seven decades of reptilian wrath, artists Hector Arce, Mikey Bonanno, and Tufan Sezer have tiki-fied cinema's most iconic lizard for the first time EVER, circa his battle-heavy, blood-soaked 1974 fan-favorite GODZILLA VS. MECHAGODZILLA. Perched upon a Pacific tsunami and ready to annihilate his destructive digital doppelganger (while also providing you with radioactive refreshment), the GODZILLA '74 Tiki Mug is a monumental masterwork of dinosaur drinkware. NOTE: These mugs are handmade, making each one unique, so slight variations from images shown may occur."

This really is the ultimate tiki mug to add to your collection. That this is the first Godzilla tiki mug ever made is wild to me. All these years, you would think it had been done already. I have said this before as well, even if you don't want to drink out of these, they are really cool to use as planters as well, or just throw on the shelf and look at. At $65, this one might hang around for a few days, but that is no guarantee. Best to get an order in right now.