Godzilla Glows With New Super7 Exclusive Figure, On Sale Today

Godzilla and Super7 are a match made in heaven, and they have barely scratched the surface together so far. As we all patiently await their first Ultimates reveals for the big green guy, we will continue to get ReAction figures it seems. Going on sale today is the second exclusive of the year, this one a glow in the dark version based on Aurora's 1969 model kit. The Shogun throwback style is in full effect, and Super7 was kind enough to send one over for us to show you before it goes on sale today at 10 AM PST, part of their Wish We Were There-ic-Con. Let's take a look at the Godzilla goodness.

Another Fine Godzilla Exclusive From Super7

First thing everyone should notice is how cool the box is. I love, love, love the special treatment these exclusives get, and I remember that Aurora model kit pretty well, my grandfather had it on a shelf and he would not let me touch it no matter how much I begged when I was a kid. The box was so striking, and right down to the font on the Glow-in-the-Dark "sticker", they absolutely nailed it. Love the little city in front Godzilla is smashing as well in the forefront of the window, what a nice touch.

The glow is great, I love how it looks going down his back, though I wish it continued all the way down his tail. It lasts for a good click too, there was no fading for at least 3 minutes when hit with a UV flashlight. His action feature with the fire coming out of his mouth is great as well, much like the last figure.

If you want one of these, do not sleep on it. The first Shogun Godzilla ReAction figure sold out very, very fast. This one is even cooler. It goes on sale today at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST right here. Be quick.