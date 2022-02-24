Golden Age Batman and Two-Face Boxed Set Debuts from Mezco Toyz

Pre-orders have finally arrived for Mezco Toyz next DC Comics One:12 Collective figures set with the return to the Golden Age. Batman is back and is taking on Two-Face once again with this impressive One:12 two figure Boxed Set that is loaded with color, detail, and accessories. The World's Greatest Detective dons his Golden Age batsuit once again as Two-Face wears his double-colored purple and orange suit. Batman will come with five different head sculpts, 3D punch effects, batarangs in a variety of styles, and so much more. Two-Face on the other hand, comes with some knives, a coin flip effect, a bomb, Harvey Dent head, and swappable heads. However, Batman fans might want to check out the special Slugfest's Double Trouble Weapons Expansion Pack that was released simultaneously with the set here to give Two-Face a little more bang. This fantastic DC Comics Batman two-pack is priced at $190.00, set to release between May – June 2022, and pre-orders are found here.

"Golden Age Batman vs Two-Face Boxed Set – FWAK! The World's Greatest Detective is after criminal mastermind and fallen District Attorney, Harvey Dent, also known as Two-Face. The odds are two to one but in whose favor? Batman dons a classic Golden Age-inspired Bat Suit including an integrated posing wire in his cape, bat insignia, and utility belt. Five head portraits are included, as well as a mask that he can hold in his hands or over his shoulders. The Caped Crusader comes equipped with 3D punch FX that attach to his fists, multiple Batarangs in varying styles, two-way Bat-radio belt buckle that attaches to his belt, and a Rebreather breathing apparatus."

"Two-Face AKA Harvey Dent wears a suit inspired by his first appearance in the Detective Comics. His outfit is constructed of two different suits stitched right down the middle with a matching bow tie, gloves, and different colored shoes to compliment his twisted duality. He comes with two chemically disfigured head portraits as well as a pre-disfigured Harry Dent portrait. Two Face is equipped with multiple switchblades, multiple two-sided coins and flipping FX, and an old valise containing two bundles of dynamite and a timer."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BATMAN VS TWO-FACE BOXED SET FEATURES:

Batman One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation Five (5) head portraits Hand painted authentic detailing Approximately 17cm tall Ten (10) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of karate chop hands (L&R)



Two-Face One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation Three (3) head portraits Hand painted authentic detailing Approximately 16cm tall Thirteen (13) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of coin rolling hands (L & R) One (1) pair of coin flipping hands (L & R) One (1) coin flipping FX holding hand (R) One (1) pair of handgun holding hands (L & R) One (1) submachine gun support hand (L) One (1) coin flip outcome hand (L)



COSTUME:

Batman Cowled head Chest insignia Leather-like cape Fitted Bat Suit Utility belt with two-way Bat-radio belt buckle Boots



Two-Face Tailored two-toned suit Tie Belt Dress shoes



ACCESSORIES:

Batman Two (2) Bat bolas Five (5) different style Batarangs One (1) Bat mask (can be held) One (1) Rebreather breathing apparatus One (1) two-way Bat-radio (connects to utility belt) Two (2) 3D punch FX (connects to fists) One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post



Two-Face One (1) time bomb valise Four (4) switchblades Four (4) lucky coins Four (4) lucky coins flipping FX One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

