Good Smile Company Debuts Two 1/4th Scale My Hero Academia Statues

The hit anime My Hero Academia might have ended their 5th Season, but there is still a new movie on the way with Season 6 in the works. Plus, there are plenty of incredible collectibles to fill you Plus Ultra fix, including two brand new 1/4th scale Izuki Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo statues. Standing roughly 13" tall, both statues capture these iconic My Hero Academia protagonists in all their glory with a fine amount of detail that brings their superhero costumes to life. These childhood rivals are ready to bless your anime collection in style with Deku and Bakugo displayed in a power stance and ready for action. Deku's statue does get an added power effect to sculpt that works as a display base showing off this hero's power just under the surface. From two incredible sculpts to bright suit colors, and high attention to detail, these My Hero Academia statue are a must have collectible for any anime fan. Both are priced at $329.99, set to release in August 2022, and pre-orders are live, and Deku can be found here, while Bakugo is located here.

"Presenting a gigantic 1/4th scale figure of Izuku Midoriya! – From the popular anime series "My Hero Academia" comes a 1/4th scale figure of the main character Izuku Midoriya, also known as "Deku"! He's been faithfully captured in figure form in a dynamic action pose that looks impressive from any angle. The figure is 1/4th scale and approximately 34.8cm in height. Be sure to add him to your collection, and display him with the 1/4th scale figure of Katsuki Bakugo going up for preorder soon!"

"Presenting a gigantic 1/4th scale figure of Katsuki Bakugo! – From the popular anime series "My Hero Academia" comes a 1/4th scale figure of the main character Deku's childhood friend and rival, Katsuki Bakugo! He's been faithfully captured in an intense action pose in the moment before unleashing an attack. The bulky, heavy looks of his hero costume have been carefully preserved in 1/4th scale through highly detailed sculpting and paintwork. The figure stands at approximately 30.5cm in height, making for a gigantic figure of Katsuki Bakugo that fans won't want to miss. Be sure to add him to your collection with Izuku Midoriya, also available for preorder now!"