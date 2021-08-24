Halloween Kills Michael Myers Figure Revealed By NECA

Halloween Kills hits theaters in a few short months, and merchandise from the film is going to start hitting hard. The main event for most collectors is the latest Michael Myers Ultimate figure from NECA, which we knew was on the way but they have finally revealed fully today. This version of Michael will feature an assortment of weaponry, a bloody mask to carry that looks just like the skeleton mask from Halloween 3, and a new head sculpt featuring a burnt mask from the end of the last film and in this one. Check it out below.

Halloween Kills Cannot Get Here Fast Enough

"ANNOUNCEMENT! Halloween Kills – 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Michael Myers

From Halloween Kills, the thrilling sequel to 2018's hit Halloween movie! This screen-accurate Michael Myers action figure stands in 7" scale and comes with knives, bat, bulb, skull mask, Halligan bar and interchangeable head and hands… and he'll need it all when the Strode women set out to end his evil reign of terror. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front panel.Est. Shipping: Fall 2021"







Michael is looking pretty gnarly here, as this also doubles at our first really good look at Michael from Halloween Kills. Looks like at some point he is going to get a bandage on that hand that got blown to pieces in the 2018 film, and man, that charred mask is awesome looking. He looks like a pissed off boogyman to me, and that is bad for everyone else. If this film gets delayed again I am going to be super pissed, but I think that this October, we will see Michael in all his glory stalking cinemas again. The NECA Halloween Kills Michael Myers is up for preorder, shipping this fall.