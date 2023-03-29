Hasbro Debuts Deadly D&D Golden Archive Displacer Beast Figure Hasbro is diving deeper into the world of Dungeons & Dragons as they unveil a brand new assortment of collectibles

Your quest has become much more dangerous as Hasbro unleashes the Displacer Beast. Releasing as part of Hasbro's new Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive Collection, new beasts have been awakened. The Displacer Beast is a rare panther-like feline with six legs and some deadly tentacles. These creatures are intelligent, very evil, and can easily put an end to any ongoing Dungeons & Dragons party if not handled correctly. Hasbro has beautifully brought this creature to life and the beast measures 11.74" tall, features two bendable tentacles with some articulated limbs. Whether you need a beast for your latest Dungeons & Dragons game or just want to enhance your Golden Archive collection, then look no further. The Displacer Beast comes in at $39.99, is set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

The Displacer Beast Has Entered Your Dungeon from Hasbro

"Bring home a fearsome predator with this 6-inch scale Dungeons & Dragons action figure, Golden Archive Displacer Beast! This 6-inch-scale collectible is a perfect addition to any fan's Dungeons & Dragons collection. Featuring premium articulation and 2 poseable tentacles, the figure can be displayed in a number of fearsome poses. Standing at about 12-inches tall including the tentacles and 11.74 inches long, the Displacer Beast figure makes a menacing addition to your collection of 6-inch scale Golden Archive figures. (Figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes figure.

6-INCH SCALE DISPLACER BEAST FIGURE: For the first time, D&D fans can add an official Golden Archive 6-inch scale Displacer Beast action figure to their collection

POSEABLE BENDY TENTACLES: Features premium design and articulation, including 2 tentacles on the figure's back that are bendable for ultimate posing and display

12-INCH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MOVIE FIGURE: Designed at the Golden Archive 6-inch scale, this D&D movie-inspired figure stands at 12 inches (30 cm) tall including tentacles, and 11.74 inches (29.8 cm) long

GREAT D&D GIFTS FOR BOYS, MEN, GIRLS, WOMEN, AND EVERYONE: We can't brag (really, we can't) but this 6-inch scale Displacer Beast figure may tickle the fancy of the D&D fans in your life

ROLL A PERCEPTION CHECK TO FIND MORE DUNGEONS & DRAGONS FIGURES: More 6 inch action figures means more Dungeons & Dragons gifts. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)