Hasbro Exclusive Star Wars Clone Trooper Army Building 4-Pack Arrives

It is time to turn these Clankers into scrap metal as Hasbro reveals their newest Star Wars army building set. We return back to the Republic Era with the new Star Wars The Vintage Collection Clone Trooper 4-Pack set. These figures are a simple re-release giving fans three standard white armored Clone Troopers and Blue Clone Commander. Each Trooper will come with a Blaster Rifle and a Blaster Pistol allowing for them to take down the Separatist Army with ease. They will all feature removable helmets, which is honestly a must at this rate, making this a must-own Star War army building set.

The Phase 1 Clone Troopers are classic, and with this year being the 20th Anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, it is a perfect release. These The Vintage Collection army build sets are great, and I hope The Black Series can get them soon. Hasbro knows that Clone Troopers sell, so I doubt we ever will, but it would be nice to see them released like the Marvel Legends Army Building figures. The Star Wars The Vintage Collection Phase I Clone Trooper Set will be a Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney Exclusive. These Troopers hit the battlefield in December 2022 for $44.99, and pre-orders are live and found here. Check out some of the other Army Building sets with Death Troopers, Shoretroopers, Stormtroopers, and Rebels.

"So symbolic were they of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: the Clone Wars. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale figures and vehicles from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco that fans have come to know and love. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation inspired by Star Wars Entertainment, these collectible Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale Phase I Clone Trooper figures make a great gift for fans and collectors. Includes: 4 figures and 6 accessories."