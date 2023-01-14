Hasbro Expands Their New Indiana Jones Retro Collection Line At long last, Hasbro has unveiled even more Indiana Jones figures as the Retro Collection continues from the first film of the series

A new Indiana Jones film is arriving this summer with the Dial of Time, and that means new collectibles are on the way. Hasbro has obtained the license for the Indiana Jones property, and they are putting in the work. We have already seen a nice assortment of collectible lines arrive with kids, 6", and even a Retro Collection wave. Of course, Indiana Jones kicked off the new line of Retro figures inspired by the classic 1980s Kenner figures. The fun does not end there, though, as a whole wave of figures is on the way inspired by Raiders of the Lost Ark.

This new wave of figures brings some classic and uncommon figures to the line with Marion Ravenwood, Toht, René Belloq (Ceremonial), and the infamous German Mechanic. All of these figures come with a themed accessory as well as classic 80s Kenner card back packaging. This line is exactly the same as the Retro Star Wars line, which is not that very popular. Only time will tell if fans want more or less of these figures in the world, but for dedicated Indiana Jones fans, they are set to release in Spring 2023. The whole wave is priced at $14.99 each, and while pre-orders are not live, fans can snag up the Retro Indy figure right here.

Dig Up the Past with Hasbro's Newest Retro Collection

"INDIANA JONES RETRO COLLECTION – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/ Available: Available: Spring 2023). Kids and collectors alike can imagine the heart-stopping action and adventure of Indiana Jones with figures from the RETRO COLLECTION! These 3.75-inch-scale RENÉ BELLOQ (CEREMONIAL), MARION RAVENWOOD, TOHT, and GERMAN MECHANIC figures are detailed to look like their characters from the Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark film featuring multiple points of articulation, design, detailing, and packaging inspired by the 1980s Kenner toys. Includes figure and themed movie accessory that make great additions to any Indiana Jones collection."