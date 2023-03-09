Hasbro Reveals Marvel's Rose is Getting His Own Marvel Legends Figure Pre-orders have finally arrived from Hasbro for their new wave of Marvel Legends figures including a new comic book villain, Rose

There is a new crime lord rising up in New York and he is ready to take the mantle as the new Kingpin. The Kingpin's son, Richard Fisk, has taken up the identity of the Rose and is back to take New York for his own. While his Marvel Comics history is all over the place, the Rose is currently back in the picture and ready to dish out a new wave of crime right now in the comics. He has recently tackled with Spider-Man in his latest volume of comics, and now he is coming to Marvel Legends. Releasing on a card back, Rose will get an extra pair of hands, two guns, and of course, a rose. Spider-Man is about to have his hands fun with this guy, and he is set to arrive in late Summer 2023. Pre-orders are already live for him right here, and he is set at $24.99.

The Rose Enters the World of Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel's Rose and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Marvel's Rose, aka Richard Fisk, character from Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man comics. Fully articulated figure features premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Figure comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands, blasters, and a rose."

Includes figure and 5 accessories.

MARVEL'S ROSE: Richard Fisk, the son of Kingpin, becomes an adversary of both his father and Spider-Man when he returns to New York as a crime boss known as The Rose

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN -INSPIRED: This Richard Fisk Marvel's Rose action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Amazing Spider-Man comics and makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 5 accessories including blasters and alternate hands

RETRO-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure with retro-inspired Marvel Comics packaging

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)