Hasbro Unlocks Power Rangers Black Ranger for Hasbro Selfie Series The Morphing Grid is awaiting collectors as Hasbro reveals some brand new Power Rangers figures including a new Selfie body

The Hasbro Selfie Series is still alive, and it even looks like a new figure mold has been added to the growing line-up. Recently revealed on the Power Rangers Livestream, collectors can now become the Mighty Morphin Black Ranger. This marks the third Power Rangers design to arrive in the custom Selfie Series, with Mighty Morphin Red and Pink Rangers already available right now. A nice set of accessories are included with this figure with the Back Rangers signature weapons like the Power Axe, power effect, dagger, and blaster. A Black Ranger helmet is not included, but the Selfie Series is all about showing YOU off as the iconic ranger. The Hasbro Selfie Series figures come in at $59.99 each, and if you are a dedicated Power Rangers or toy collector, you just might need at least one. Start the Selfie Series on the Hasbro Pulse app today and fans can read all about it here.

Become the Black Ranger with Hasbro's Selfie Series

"Hasbro Selfie Series is Hasbro's introduction to its new personalization platform. Hasbro is giving U.S. fans a chance to digitally transform themselves into the action heroes and heroines they see on-screen and imagine themselves as part of the stories they love. The custom offering allows you to create a collector-grade 6-inch action figure in your likeness based on classic to current characters seen across popular films, television series and comics."

"Creating a Hasbro Selfie Series figure is simple. First, download the Hasbro Pulse mobile app to access the Hasbro Selfie Series experience. Click on "Hasbro Selfie Series" and follow the guided prompts to capture a scan of your face. From there, select your character, and customize your look. The rest is up to Hasbro. A Hasbro Selfie Series figure costs $59.99. Taxes may apply."