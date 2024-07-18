Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, iron man, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Unveils Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Mark 85 Replica Helmet

Type into the boots of Iron Man as Hasbro has unveiled a new electronic replica helmet is on the way featuring the Mark 85 armor

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Iron Man Mark 85 helmet from Avengers: Endgame.

Features electronic LED light-up eyes and movie-accurate design.

Priced at $99.99, pre-orders start July 23 on Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends Series helmet is full-scale with adjustable interior.

It has been a while since Hasbro unveiled a new Marvel Cinematic Universe replica, but a new one has arrived. Hasbro just unveiled a new Premium Electronic Replica helmet of Iron Man's helmet featuring his Mark 85 armor as seen in Avengers: Endgame. This high-quality collectible replicates the iconic helmet Tony Stark wore in the climactic battle against Thanos. The helmet features a sleek design with movie-accurate detailing, capturing the advanced technology and aesthetics of the Mark 85 suit. Equipped with electronic features, collectors can activate the LED light-up eyes to bring the look and feel of this Armored Avenger to life. The light-up eyes do have a dimming setting along with padding on the inside, giving Marvel fans an adjustable fit for most collectors. Iron Man is such an easy answer for these replicas, but it would be pretty incredible to build a Hall of Armor collection featuring different helmets of Iron Man. Pre-orders are set to arrive on July 23, with the helmet getting a $99.99 price tag and will be found on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Premium Electronic Helmet

"Marvel Legends proudly presents this high-quality reproduction of Iron Man's Mark 85 helmet, inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This 1:1 scale helmet features movie-accurate sculpting, detailing, light-up eyes with dimming setting and padding for an adjustable fit for most head sizes. Activate the light-up eyes with the sensor on the side of the helmet– and imagine donning Iron Man's signature red metal suit!"

"Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise can look for other premium movie- and series-inspired Marvel Legends gear (each sold separately, subject to availability). Requires 2x 1.5v AA alkaline batteries (not included). Available for pre-order on July 23 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."

