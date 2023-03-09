Elektra Takes Up the Mantle of Daredevil and Joins Marvel Legends Pre-orders have finally arrived from Hasbro for their new wave of Marvel Legends figures including the the Woman Without Fear

One of the more recent changes in Marvel Comics was the arrival of a new Devil fighting for Hell's Kitchen. With Matt Murdock behind bars, a new hero rose to the occasion, asElektra has taken up the mantle of Daredevil. Once an assassin, Elektra is ready to change her ways and fight for the side of light. This new version of Daredevil is fantastic, and she is finally getting her very own Marvel Legends figure from Hasbro. A new wave of Marvel Comics-based Marvel Legends figures are on the way, and Elektra is joining the line-up. Hasbro faithfully captures her new comic design, and she will come with her Sais. A new Spider-Man card back package has been created for her, making this an even better release. The new Marvel Legends wave is set for a late Summer 2023 release, Elektra Daredevil is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live here.

A New Devil Enters Hell's Kitchen with Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Elektra Natchios and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Elektra Natchios Daredevil from Marvel's Daredevil: Woman Without Fear comics. Fully articulated figure features premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Figure comes with 2 Sai weapon accessories."

