Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Studio Series Debuts with Hasbro

To this day, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen is one of my favorite films. It was a non-stop action film with comedy, action, and giant freaking robots! I always try to get my hands on new Studio Series figures featuring live-action Bumblebee as well as any Revenge of the Fallen figures. Well, we are in luck, as The Fallen are back as Hasbro has unleashed them with their newest Transformers Studio Series 91 Leader Class. Coming in at 8.5 inches tall, The Fallen will oddly transform into a Cybertronian spacecraft in just 17 steps. A Pyramid Desert Battle backdrop is included in the packaging for more display options. As for accessories, his staff will break into two weapons, and he features a removable faceplate as well. This is a sweet figure that any fan of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen will not want to miss. He is priced at $55.99, pre-orders are live here, and The Fallen is set to arrive on Earth in January 2023.

"Studio Series has always allowed fans to reach past the big screen and build the ultimate Transformers collection inspired by iconic movie scenes from the Transformers movie universe. Now, the Studio Series line is expanding to include the epic moments and characters from the classic The Transformers: The Movie, bringing fans a whole new series of screen-inspired figures to collect! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This Studio Series 91 Leader Class Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen-inspired The Fallen figure converts from robot to Cybertronian spacecraft mode in 17 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase The Fallen figure in the Pyramid Desert Battle scene. In the scene, The Fallen engages Optimus Prime in a fierce final battle, Prime against Prime.

Includes: Figure, 2 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

STUDIO SERIES LEADER CLASS: Leader Class figures are 8.5-inch collectible action figures designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe, now including The Transformers: The Movie!

8.5-INCH SCALE THE FALLEN: Figure features vivid, movie-inspired deco, is highly articulated for posability and comes with staff accessory that detaches into 2 pieces and removable face attachment

BIG SCREEN INSPIRED: Figure scale reflects the character's size in the world of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Figure, packaging, and removable backdrop are inspired by the iconic Pyramid Desert Battle scene

2 ICONIC MODES: The Fallen figure features classic conversion between robot and Cybertronian spacecraft modes in 17 steps. Perfect for fans looking for a more advanced converting figure. For kids and adults ages 8 and up

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays The Fallen figure in the Pyramid Desert Battle scene