Here is Your Hasbro HasLabs 32" Marvel Legends Galactus Update

Hasbro has given Marvel Legends fans an update on their newest HasLab crowdfunding campaign for Galactus. Standing 32" tall, this towering giant will be a must own action figure for any Fantastic Four fan. He features over 70 points of articulation, three swappable faceplates, LEDs in his head and chest, as well as articulation in his hands. As of today (August 11, 2021), he is currently sitting at just 11,400 backers, which is still 2,600 away from the goal. There are 19 days left for this Marvel Legends HasLab campaign, and it's unclear if he will get the push. Hasbro has just revealed a new wave of Retro Fantastic Four figures paying homage to classic Toy Biz packaging.

This new wave of figures is perfect for Galactus, and hopefully, this new wave can get some incentive for collectors to have them battle this big bad. To help push things along, Hasbro did unveil their first stretch goal, with Frankie Nova getting her own figure with 16,000 backers. Frankie will feature a fiery design with a translucent sculpt and a sweet fire base. The base could even be used for Human Torch, giving Fantastic Four collectors a pretty sweet stand for this fire hero. Either way, I feel like Frankie Nova's goal won't be reached as it is still a slow burn for Galactus to get funded. HasLab is made for collectors by collectors, giving them the ability to get some truly incredible figures for their collection. This mighty behemoth will really be a highlight for any Marvel Comics fan so be sure to get while and support this project right here.

"The Devourer of Worlds. He Who Hungers. A living embodiment of entropy and survival. A universal constant. A force of nature. Hasbro Pulse proudly presents the next fan-funded HasLab project: Marvel Legends Galactus! A near-omnipotent being who must consume entire planets to survive, Galactus cares not for the lives doomed by his hunger. His is a power beyond mortal understanding…and an appetite without limit."

"From the depths of the Marvel Cosmos, one of the most iconic characters in comic book history has arrived as the next Marvel Legends HasLab project. Galactus is a truly out-of-this-world figure in and out of the Marvel Universe, and here you will have a chance to help bring him to life. Hasbro Pulse invites you to join us in bringing the Great Devourer to our world, with all the features and detailing you know and love from the Marvel Legends Series."

At a staggering 32" tall and covered in intricate LED-enhanced detail, he's the largest and most complex Marvel Legends figure ever:

32-inch (812.8 mm) Galactus figure

+300 pieces and +70 points of articulation!

20 points of articulation in each hand!

LEDs in the head and chest (4x AAA batteries required, not included)

3 swappable face-plate accessories for alternate expression

"This HasLab project will run from July 16, 2021 to 11:59PM ET on August 30, 2021. If successfully backed, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2022."