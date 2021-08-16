Here is Your Star Wars: The Bad Batch Collectibles Round-Up

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season finale has arrived, and boy, what a finale it was. The Clone Wars is finally over, and we can now explore the aftermath of the war and the rise of the Empire. This story is packed with amazing characters, an incredible story that has had Star Wars fans on the edge of their seats. The Bad Batch did get confirmation that it will have a second season in 2022, and this is the perfect time to collect collectibles during this time. Star Wars collecting has been pretty fierce these past couple of years, but with multiple restocks and re-releases lately, fans will have no problem getting their hands on some of these amazing collectibles. Starting off is the cheapest option with Funko and their wave of The Bad Batch Pop Vinyl. Hunter, Tech, Echo, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Omega are all in here in an adorable Pop form perfect for in-box and out-of-box collectors. With great detail and a small price tag, these are some simple collectibles Star Wars fans will want, which can be found here.

Up next, Hasbro has Star Wars fans covered as well with widely popular 6-inch collectibles for the Star Wars: The Black Series line. Currently, fans can get a hold of Hunter and Crosshair, with Wrecker and Tech set for a mass release later this year. Walmart even has a few 6" Bad Batch exclusives hitting later on with Vice Admiral Rampart, Imperial Crosshair, and Captain Rex. All these figures are incredibly detailed, giving more realistic detail to these animated characters and will make an excellent addition to any Star Wars fans collection. The pre-orders are all still available online right here, and be on the lookout for an Omega getting unveiled later this year.

Lastly, in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, we have Hasbro's Mission Fleet 4-Pack set that includes Hunter, Echo, Crosshair, and Wrecker from Clone Force 99 in one amazing package. Packed with small detail, these kid-friendly figures are perfect for adult and kid collectors as they expand their Star Wars collection will little space needed. For LEGO fans, The Attack Shuttle flies on in with 969 pieces, five mini-figures, and even includes a speeder bike vehicle. The whole gang is together again for this set, and it will be a must-have for any fan.

We end our Star Wars round-up with the priciest collectible that is offered for The Bad Batch, and that's with Hot Toys. Two 1/6th scale figures are on the way, with Hunter and Echo already reveal with removable helmets, accessories galore, and even some remarkable detail that brings these characters right off the screen. Priced around $250, these Star Wars figures are the best of the best and will be worth every penny put into them, and pre-orders are still live and found here with a 2022 release. The Bad Batch is setting up some big things for fans, and I can not wait to see what adventures await Clone Force 99.