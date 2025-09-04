Posted in: Clothing, Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: Captain Morgan, pluto

Hit The Back 9 with the New Captain Morgan Sliced x Pluto Collection

Just when you thought Captain Morgan Sliced couldn't get any cooler, the iconic rum brand is shaking things up again, this time on the golf course. Captain Morgan Sliced has already made waves in the ready-to-drink world known for its bold, cocktail-inspired flavors like Pineapple Daiquiri, Mango Mai Tai, and the fiery Sweet vs. Heat collection. They're bringing that same energy and swagger to the golf course as they launch the "Play the Slice" Capsule Collection in collaboration with Pluto Golf.

Dropping exclusively at Pluto.Golf, the limited-edition line is packed with golf-ready style with a limited edition polo, windbreaker, hat, shorts, and Pluto's signature P1 sneakers. All of this blends fairway fashion with the fun, slice-loving flair of Captain Morgan Sliced. Whether you're cracking open a can of Sliced or embracing your wildest swing, this collection is for you, and it is already available now. This collection is your official uniform for a summer of flavor, friends, fun, and getting that perfect game.

Captain Morgan Cliced x Pluto: Play the Slice Capsule Collection

"Captain Morgan Sliced is teaming up with cult-favorite contemporary golf and footwear brand Pluto Golf to drop its first-ever apparel collab: the Play the Slice Capsule Collection. Designed for golfers who bring bold energy to every round, the limited-edition line features statement-making polos, shorts, hats, windbreakers and P1 sneakers — gear made for those who swing big, dress louder, and celebrate every slice in style."

"This drop is the next chapter in a summer packed with course-side takeovers, viral swings, and social moments from Captain Morgan Sliced and partners including Bravo star and sports journalist West Wilson to golf lifestyle brand Breezy Golf. With 'Play the Slice,' the celebration of real players and real swings continues, now with gear built to match your game and your vibe."

