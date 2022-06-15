Hiya Toys Enhances Their RoboCop Line with New 1/12 Die-Cast Release

Hiya Toys has a pretty impressive line-up of franchises under their belt with 2000 A.D., Predator, Alien, and RoboCop. Nearly all of their figures are 1/18 scale giving us some nicely detailed 3.75 inch collectibles. Interestingly enough, Hiya Toys is trying to get into the 1/12 scale figure game, as we saw with their recently revealed Godzilla vs. Kong Kong figure. A 1/12 Judge Dredd figure has been talked about, but it looks like RoboCop is up next with a highly impressive 6.5" tall die-cast figure. In celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the 1987 film RoboCop, this figure is fully loaded with metal parts, accessories, and swappable pieces.

Hiya Toys included swappable parts for Detroit's savior with different lower jaws, a variety of hands, and some sweet battle damaged armor parts. For weapons, RoboCop comes with two Auto-9 pistols, Cobra Assault Cannon, firing effects, and a display stand. RoboCop fans are in for a real treat here, and he is priced at $89.99 ad set for a February 2023 release. He will be a PX Previews Exclusive, and pre-orders can be found online here as well as at your Local Comic Book Store.

"For celebrating ROBOCOP 1987 film 35th anniversary in 2022, We bring the first item of EXQUISITE SUPER —— ROBOCOP 1/12 die-cast action figure. Compared with the EXQUISITE MINI, the items of EXQUISITE SUPER have More Accessory Options and More Details. The story of the film takes place in the near future, when Detroit is rampant with crime, police officer Alex Murphy who is murdered brutally by a vicious gang and subsequently re-created as a cyborg known as ROBOCOP."

"Stands 6.5 inches tall, based on ROBOCOP 1987 film. Die-cast armor suit and 23 points of articulation lets you re-create film scenes. Also there is a pistol storage room in right thigh to fit auto-9 pistol. Accessories include 3 pairs of interchangeable hands, 2 interchangeable heads, 1 battle damaged armor (head/chest armor); 2 Auto-9 pistols, 1 sniper rifle, 2 muzzle flash effects and 2 dark transparent stands."