Hiya Toys Reveals 1/18 Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) Thomas Hewitt

Hiya Toys is back with an impressive set of new 1/18 scale figures including a return to horror with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Thomas Hewitt comes alive at 4.33" tall with a skin mask and bloodied outfit.

Figure includes a chainsaw, hammer, and swappable hands for reenacting scenes.

Available for pre-order at $24.99 for a Q2 2024 release, with 15 points of articulation.

Thanksgiving might be over, but Hiya Toys is carving up some horror with their latest Hiya Exquisite Mini Series. It is time to revisit Texas and the hunting grounds of Leatherface's twisted domain from the wicked retelling of his origin story. Hiya Toys is bringing the 2003 film Texas Chainsaw Massacre back with the arrival of Thomas Hewitt, who is ready to dish out some pain in his infamous bloody outfit with a skin mask. Coming in at 4.33" tall, Leatherface is ready for a new bloody adventure with a fully detailed figure that captures his likeness right from the film. This murderous maniac will come with accessories as well, with a trusty hammer, chainsaw, and a pair of swappable hands. Hiya Toys has really dove into the Texas Chainsaw Massacre mythos with their 1/18 scale line, and this is another figure fans won't want to miss. Horror fans can find the 1/18 Thomas Hewitt Slaughter Version right here for $24.99, a Q2 2024 release, and all other Leatherface figures can be found here.

Crave Up Some Delights with Texas Chainsaw Massacre

"New item! Hiya Toys 1/18 Scale Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2003 Thomas Hewitt Slaughter Ver. now joins in Exquisite MINI Series. Five companions are hounded and hunted by a disfigured chainsaw-wielding loon and his family of equally psychotic killers after they pick up a scared teenage hitchhiker. This new 1/18 scale Thomas Hewitt Slaughter Ver. stands at 4.33 inches tall with 15 points of articulation, all details based on Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2003, faithfully reproduces Thomas's hair and his mask from the film."

"The head sculpt captures Thomas's facial features, and comes with two iconic weapons – chainsaw and hammer. To reproduce the atmosphere of the movie, his clothes and weapons have been liberally stained with blood splatter effects, recreating Thomas's terrifying appearance after he transforms into a murderous maniac. Accessories include 2x interchangeable hands, a hammer, and a chainsaw. The chainsaw is painstakingly painted with rust to further accentuate the figure's realistic stance and vividly replicate your favorite scenarios."

