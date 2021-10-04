Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Gets Limited Edition Dolls from Disney

The spooky month is here, and that means it's time for the return of ghosts, ghouls, monsters, and witches. Hocus Pocus will be a celebrated film this month as well, capturing the essence of Halloween with catchy tunes and devious magic. ShopDisney has revealed that they are releasing a special limited edition dolls of the Sanderson Sisters with Sarah, Winifred, and Mary. Each doll is sold separately and will be limited to 5,000 pieces each and will feature a satin cap and hood. Their witch outfit comes to life in fabric format as well as rooted eyelashes and hair, themed Hocus Locus accessories, and a display stand. Hocus Pocus fans will definitely not want to miss out on owning all of these beauties, and they can be found tall right here. Sadly, they are sold separately for $129.99 and can be purchased right now, so be sure to grab all three while your can.

"The bewitching Winifred Sanderson is brought to life in spellbinding detail with this limited edition doll. Inspired by Disney's 1993 comedic horror movie Hocus Pocus, the eldest Sanderson sister is featured in her opulent outfit clutching a broom and a book, and presented in a scenic display box. Sarah is featured in her richly elaborate costume clutching a mop and candle, and presented in a scenic display box. "

Magic in the details

Limited Edition of 5,000

Certificate of Authenticity

Teal satin cape with hood

Green gown with golden screen art detailing and rhinestone accents

Green dress with metallic blue pleated front panel

Golden lattice tie

Rooted and styled hair

Rooted eyelashes

Choker necklace with rhinestone accent

Includes broom and book accessories

Display stand included

Comes in elegant window display packaging

Inspired by Disney's Hocus Pocus (1993)

Collect all three (Mary, Winifred and Sarah Sanderson) Limited Edition dolls, each sold separately