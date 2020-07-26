Hulkbuster Saves the Day with New Marvel Iron Studios Statue

San Diego Comic Con does not stop Iron Studios as new releases just keep coming. This time we are going to Avengers: Age of Ultron as the Hulk rampages through the city. It is up to Tony Stark and his new Hulkbuster armor to take him out. Iron Studios solidifies this beautiful armor set with its newest statue. Standing roughly 15 inches tall this beautifully sculpted statue is hand painted with automotive paint. This gives the armor that special shine fans want and need to have into their collection. The statue will be part of a diorama set that will easily be a highlight of any Marvel fans collection.

This is a badass statue that showcases one of the coolest scenes from the MCU. I do expect us to get a Hulk companion piece in the future to finish off the set. Both of these beasts together will be amazing and pricey collectible but so worth it. The Avengers: Age of Ultron Hulkbuster BDS Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $349.99. He is set to defeat the Hulk in June 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Payment plans are available so take advantage of them if need be.

"Iron Studios revisits one of the most memorable battles in the history of superhero films, a duel of titans that demolished half of a city like an earthquake. With his mind controlled by the powers of the young Wanda Maximoff, the Incredible Hulk, out of control, furious and maddened must be stopped, and for this task, Tony Stark activates the so-called Hulkbuster, an Extra Heavy-Duty modular armor, created by Tony Stark in partnership with Bruce Banner as a security safeguard, in case the Hulk goes uncontrollable."

"On a rubble base, Iron Man, wearing his most imposing armor, is ready to fire his potential repulsive rays to stop the emerald giant's advance, in a scenario immortalized on the big screens in Avengers: Age of Ultron and now in the "Hulkbuster BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Avengers: Age of Ultron "by Iron Studios. In the comics, Hulkbuster made his debut in Iron Man vol. 1 # 304, in May 1994, and was the 14th armor created and worn by Stark."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Automotive paint

This statue is part of a battle diorama based on the Avengers: Age of Ultron

Product dimensions: 14.9 in (H) x 12.5 in (W) x 14.9 in (L)

Product Weight: 13.2 lbs

Released US: Second quarter of 2021