Iron Man Levitates with His New Stealth Suit EAA from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is back with a new Iron Man collectible as he suits up in his Stealth Suit and defies gravity with a marvelous new release

Get ready to witness the marvel of engineering and innovation as Beast Kingdom unveils the latest MCU Collectible. Flying on in from Iron Man 3, the Iron Man Stealth Suit that is releasing as part of their Egg Attack Floating Series! Watch in amazement as this Iron Man collectible defies gravity and floats above a mesmerizing LED blue display base. Even Iron Man himself will light up with illuminated eyes and chest, making sure Marvel fans get the whole genius billionaire playboy philanthropist experience. It is not often that these magnetic levitating figures are released, but this is one cinematic spectacle that Iron Man fans can display right on their shelf! This levitating Iron Man Stealth Suit display will stand at roughly 6" tall and is set for a Q1 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but all things Beast Kingdom can be found right here.

Infinity Saga Iron Man Stealth Mode Egg Attack Floating

"2008 will forever be etched in movie history as the year that officially kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans know and love today. While many movies had been launched prior, it was Iron Man that really created the blueprint of the MCU as it is known today. So, Beast Kingdom's Entertainment Experience Brand takes fans to the skies with a levitating wonder from one of Marvel's most iconic and revered characters: Iron Man." Beast Kingdom's own iconic Egg Attack Floating stylized design is combined with the might and fearsome look of the Stealth Armor suit to create a new, indigo-blue stealth coloring for fans to collect.

"It is professionally finished with a mix of glossy and matte based paints. The sleek armor is complemented by a set of LED lights embedded in the eyes, chest, and base of the feet, making the figure look as if it is alive. This levitating collectible allows fans to take Tony to the skies as he flies on your desk atop a cool, black base with circular blue LED lighting, which showcases the overall stealthy look as he flies mid-air in his heroic pose. A fun, and highly collectable release, make sure you will get distinctive of Iron Man levitating figure only from Beast Kingdom."

*Includes one Type C charging cable (12V adapter must be purchased separately).

