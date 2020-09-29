The Dark Knight Joker Gets His Own Minico Design from Iron Studios

Joker is back as Iron Studios announces another The Dark Knight Minico statue. This 6" tall Clown Prince shows off the Joker's design from the film with his purple jacket and green vest on. He is holding his bank-robbing mask in his right hand and a joker card in his left. This statue is nicely detailed with nice sculpting on the outfit and even a nice pint scheme for the face paint. The bank robber mask is a nice touch and while we never see a scene like this in the movie but its badass to see. This Minico statue features that unique bobble-head design but fans of The Dark Knight might want this interesting collectible in their collection.

The Minico design is not for everyone but the design of this statue is pretty fun. Iron Studios captures many pivotal scenes from the film with this statue that fans will appreciate. The Dark Knight Joker Minico Statue is priced at $32.99 and is set to release in the second quarter of 2021. Pre-orders are already live and fans can find them located here. Do not forget to check out the Batman companion piece that will complete your The Dark Knight Minico collection.

"Ready to have fun promoting chaos, Joker brings his theatrical mask in his hands to hide between his cronies and his trademark playing card. Immortalized by the award-winning performance of the late actor Heath Ledger in the acclaimed film "Batman: The Dark Knight" (2008), directed by Christopher Nolan, Iron Studios presents its statue "The Joker – The Dark Knight" in its stylized Toy Art version of Minico line."

"Joker is one of the greatest villains in comics, and Batman's greatest archenemy. Called the "The Clown Prince of Crime", it was created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane and Jerry Robinson inspired by actor Conrad Veidt in the 1928 film "The Man Who Laughs" and a playing card. Psychotic and always smiling, he made his debut in Batman # 1 in 1940. His origins as well as his real name are a mystery. The Joker has a great sickly humor and uses deadly weapons inspired by comedies and dark humor."

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in plastic (PVC)

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 5.9 in (H) x 4.3 in (W) x 2.7 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.3 lbs