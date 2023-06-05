Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, nintendo, super mario bros.

It's a Picnic at Mario's House with LEGO's New Super Mario Bros Set

A new LEGO Super Mario Bros. Set is on the way as the brick build plumber is ready for a picnic at his very own house

LEGO is back with a brand new level for their impressive line-up of Super Mario Bros. sets. This time, gamers are headed off for a picnic at Mario's house with this Expansion Set. Coming in at 259 pieces, Super Mario Bros. fans will be able to build the infamous plumbers house and take a break from all the Goomba stomping. Even the hero needs a break, and fans will be able o do just that by sleeping, eating some cookies at the picnic, watering Mario's garden, going fishing and playing some hockey. Yellow Yoshi has even stopped by for a fun visit, ensuring Super Mario Bros. LEGO fans get a new character with this set. The Picnic at Mario's House Expansion Set is priced at $37.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. For more LEGO Mario fun, be sure to check out their new Donkey Kong sets like DK's House here.

Let's A Go to Super Mario's House with LEGO

"Kids can create a fun-packed level with this cool LEGO® Super Mario™ Picnic at Mario's House Expansion Set (71422). The detailed brick-built house and garden offer rich role-play options and ways for players to earn digital coins with their interactive LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figures (not included). Say "Hi" to the Yellow Yoshi, sleep on the bed, 'eat' cookies from the picnic basket, 'water' the vegetables in the garden, play field hockey or go fishing in the boat. Note: the 71360, 71387 or 71403 Starter Course is required for interactive play."

This collectible toy playset makes an awesome gift for kids aged 6 and up who like to be part of the latest trends. Download the LEGO Super Mario app for building instructions, inspiring tips and other fun stuff to enhance children's creative experience. LEGO Super Mario Starter Courses and Expansion Sets allow fans to expand, rebuild and create unique levels for hours of coin-collecting play."

Picnic at Mario's House (71422) – Children can build a detailed version of Mario's home for coin-collecting play and role-play fun with this LEGO® Super Mario™ Expansion Set

1 LEGO® Super Mario™ toy figure – A Yellow Yoshi for LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ (note: these 3 interactive figures are not included) to say "Hi" to

Fun features – LEGO® Mario™ can sleep on the bed, 'eat' a snack from the picnic basket, 'water' the vegetables in the garden, play field hockey using the picnic table as a goal and more

Go fishing – Place LEGO® Mario™ in the boat and a fishing rod appears on his belly screen. Move the boat around and lift it to try and catch a fish. A fish appears on screen if you catch one

Gift idea for ages 6 and up – Give this 259-piece set as a treat or holiday gift to kids who own a LEGO® Super Mario™ Starter Course (71360, 71387 or 71403), which is required for play

Rebuild and mix – Measuring over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 9.5 in. (24 cm) wide and 7.5 in. (20 cm) deep in its basic formation, this modular set combines with other LEGO® Super Mario™ toy playsets

